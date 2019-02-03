Super Bowl Sunday is the day when the advertising industry is not only tolerated but celebrated. And as in years past, brands paid millions of dollars for the opportunity to make consumers laugh, cry and reach for their wallets.

While it may take away some of the surprise, the vast majority of Super Bowl ads were made available online before the game. The advertisers for the Super Bowl seem to be determined to steer clear of controversy for a second year after politically tinged spots stole the show in 2017.

Instead, they offered commercials that championed women, looked to the future and also inspired nostalgia for the ‘90s — accompanied, of course, by a parade of celebrities. Cameos included Serena Williams, Jason Bateman, Cardi B and the Backstreet Boys. And there was a surprise mashup between Bud Light and HBO’s “Game of Thrones.”

“It seems like there’s an awful lot of humor and light appeals, and that for advertisers it’s somewhat of a play-it-safe year,” said Charles R. Taylor, a professor of marketing at the Villanova University School of Business. “We’re not hearing about anything crossing over in politics.”

The talk about trouble for the TV business has never extended to the Super Bowl, where the average cost of a 30-second spot climbed to a cool $5.2 million last year, according to Kantar Media. It is roughly the same this year. That figure rose by 96 percent in the previous decade, while the average rate for other prime-time ads fell by 12 percent, according to the firm. More than 100 million people were expected to watch the CBS telecast.

Bud Light Turns Into ‘Game of Thrones’

Bud Light ran two spots that got people talking, both featuring its medieval cast of characters.

One began with a joust and allowed “Game of Thrones” characters, including a dragon, to hijack the spot, ultimately advertising both Bud Light and the final season of the much-loved HBO show, which starts April 14. (Ultimately, fans might be thirstier for the show than the beer.) The spot tapped into the same show enthusiasm that Doritos harnessed last year with an ad that featured Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage.

“If you look at Bud Light, they’ve been in this medieval world, so it’s smart on their part to try to get at the love of ‘Game of Thrones,’” said Liz Taylor, chief creative officer of the agency FCB’s Chicago office. But it’s an uncommon type of collaboration, she said.

“Everyone’s anxiously awaiting the final season,” she said.

The agency Droga5, which collaborated with Bud Light’s agency, Wieden+Kennedy, said that more than 25 people from the show’s crew worked on the ad. That included David Nutter, who has directed several notable “Game of Thrones” episodes.

Earlier, Bud Light ran a commercial that showed its characters receiving a shipment of corn syrup, supposedly meant for either Miller Lite or Coors Light.

“It was interesting they went for a broad brand play there and actually attacked their competitors,” said Jon Haber, co-founder of ad agency Giant Spoon. “They did it in a funny and cute way.” The aim seemed to be to “put that little seed of doubt in there” for consumers in stores, who are deciding between the three brands, he said.

“Pepsi and Coke have done it to each other for years,” Haber said of the jab. “It’s a tried-and-true tradition.”

Technology and American Culture

TurboTax ran a spot featuring a disconcerting character named “RoboChild,” who was told that he could not work at the company when he grew up. Walmart showed an array of futuristic cars from movies and TV shows to promote online ordering and pickup. Ads for Mercedes and Pringles used voice assistants, and robots were appearing in an ad for Michelob Ultra.

“It’s finally the Super Bowl where the message is more about the future than anything else,” said Haber of Giant Spoon. “Everyone’s showing their digital transformation capabilities.”

Taylor of FCB said, “That’s kind of the cultural moment that people are tapping into — AI and robots and tech.”

Still, Taylor was left feeling slightly underwhelmed.

“Last year, the ads were really fun and took the pulse of the country and brands used their media time to bring a sense of hope and inspiration,” she said. “That’s what I’m missing so far.”

Amazon’s Expansion

Tech giants loomed large. That includes Amazon, which had a Super Bowl ad for the fourth time.

Amazon is showing a trailer for a new show called “Hanna” on its Prime streaming service and another ad for its Alexa devices. The latter included celebrities like Harrison Ford, Forest Whitaker and “Broad City” stars Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson.

Amazon, which ran its first Super Bowl ad in 2016, has become a big presence as its overall marketing spending has increased. Last year, the company was one of the game’s five biggest advertisers for the first time, according to Kantar, on a list that included Anheuser-Busch, Fiat Chrysler, Toyota and Procter & Gamble.

Last year, Amazon raised its ad spending in the United States by about 73 percent, Kantar said, outspending companies like General Motors, Verizon and L’Oréal.

“Their presence makes a lot of sense to me,” said Derek Rucker, a professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “Their target is probably a massive portion of everyone watching.”

On a somewhat related note, The Washington Post said Friday that it made a last-minute decision to run a spot in the fourth quarter.

The ad, narrated by Tom Hanks, will “highlight reporters’ work and the importance of press freedom,” Fred Ryan, the newspaper’s publisher, said in a statement. The Post is owned by Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s chief executive.

More Than a Whiff of ‘90s Nostalgia

Did you love “I Know What You Did Last Summer”? How about the Backstreet Boys? “Sex and the City”?

Who knew a night of football could bring all of that back!

The Backstreet Boys — whose oldest member is only a few years away from 50 — joined Chance the Rapper for a Doritos commercial that remixed the group’s song “I Want It That Way.” Sarah Jessica Parker took a turn as cocktail-loving Carrie Bradshaw in an ad for Stella Artois, which also featured Jeff Bridges as the Dude from “The Big Lebowski.” Sarah Michelle Gellar appeared in a spot that reprised “I Know What You Did Last Summer” to sell Olay skin cream. And actress Christina Applegate, known for the sitcom “Married With Children,” appeared in an ad for M&M’s.

“There’s a lot of cross-generational appeal with the Backstreet Boys,” said Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer of Frito-Lay North America, which is owned by PepsiCo. “They were relevant a decade ago and still relevant today.”

In the Super Bowl host city, Pepsi erected billboards and put out recycling bins while “trying to paint Atlanta blue,” according to Greg Lyons, chief marketing officer of Pepsi’s North American beverage unit. The city is home to Coca-Cola, but Pepsi’s signage sought to remind people that its brand was the “official soft drink of Super Bowl LIII.”

Strong Women and a Push Against Stereotypes

Bumble, the dating app that requires women to message potential matches first, ran its first Super Bowl ad, which featured tennis star Serena Williams urging women to “make the first move” in all areas of their lives. Toyota’s commercial chronicled the unexpected path of a football player named Antoinette Harris, and compared her journey to one of its vehicles, which it said “will shatter perceptions.”

“The female empowerment theme this year is very real,” Charles Taylor said. “That doesn’t mean it’s overwhelming — there’s still more ads with male lead characters and still more male celebrities — but I think it’s narrowed a little bit.”

“I haven’t seen any ads that objectify women, which is awesome,” said Margaret Johnson, chief creative officer of the agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

“Overall, the gap is narrowing,” she said. “We’re moving in the right direction.”

Playing It Safe

Advertisers largely seemed to be avoiding anything remotely controversial — perhaps seeking to learn from years past.

Last year, Ram trucks faced criticism after it used a sermon by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as the voice-over for its Super Bowl ad. The timing didn’t help, considering one storyline last season was about NFL players who sat or knelt during the national anthem to draw attention to racial oppression and police brutality against black Americans.

Two years ago, after the presidential election, Airbnb and 84 Lumber ran spots that were viewed as responses to President Donald Trump’s stance on immigration.

This year, advertisers sought to tie themselves to social causes. Budweiser, for example, highlighted its efforts in renewable energy in a spot that featured a charming dog, the beverage company’s Clydesdales and the Bob Dylan song “Blowin’ in the Wind.” And Verizon, for a second year, put a spotlight on emergency workers.

One brand appeared to seek attention by creating an ad it claimed was too racy for CBS — a tried-and-true strategy for many previous advertisers. Devour, a maker of frozen meals, riffed on the concept of “food porn” for its spot, with a girlfriend discussing her boyfriend’s addiction to tantalizing footage of frozen food. Ultimately, Devour released a more saucy version of its ad online and one that was deemed appropriate for television.

Still, the family-approved version may lead to some questions from the children in the room.