JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says meetings with Canadian government officials have been productive, as Alaska seeks greater assurances that mining in that country won’t befoul waters that flow into the state.

Sullivan says he and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott made several requests during meetings Monday with Canadian officials in Ottawa.

Those include seeking more opportunities to weigh in on permitting decisions for projects that could impact Alaska; bonding requirements, and help with a water quality monitoring program.

Sullivan says the requests are reasonable, and the state will continue to press them.

He says the U.S. federal government now is paying more attention to the issue, which he calls welcome.

Sullivan says this isn’t an effort to block resource development. He says the state has legitimate concerns and wants those addressed.