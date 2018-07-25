BOSTON (AP) — An upscale Boston clothing store owner accused of making disparaging remarks and denying service to a black man and a Middle Eastern woman has been sued by the state attorney general.
Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey’s lawsuit was filed Wednesday and says The Tannery owner Hicham Ali Hassan told a black customer he didn’t want his “kind” at the store and implied he didn’t have enough money to shop there.
The lawsuit says Hassan told a Middle Eastern woman he didn’t trust immigrants and loved President Donald Trump. It says he told her he’s glad the Republican president “is going to get rid of” immigrants.
A woman who answered the store’s phone said Hassan was unavailable and they had no comment.
Most Read Business Stories
- Canadian executives transferring to U.S. losing visa perk at Blaine crossing
- Facebook must stop advertisers from excluding people from viewing ads for housing, jobs and more
- US announces billions to help farmers hurt by Trump tariffs VIEW
- Boeing’s $418M tanker writedown rattles investors
- From the sky to your home, airplane parts get a second life
The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages and civil penalties.
Trump says his illegal-immigration crackdown should keep the country safe.