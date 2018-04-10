CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has tossed a class-action lawsuit that argued McDonald’s was duping consumers because items sold as part of a single Extra Value Meal actually cost more than when the same items are bought separately.

The Chicago Daily Law Bulletin reports Monday that Kelly Killeen said she bought a sausage burrito breakfast Extra Value Meal in Chicago for $5.08. But she said buying the same two sausage burritos, hash browns and coffee individually would have cost a total of $4.97. She said the “value” label was therefore deceptive.

But Judge Elaine Bucklo noted that prices for combo meals and individual items are easily visible from the counter. She said just because some consumers don’t want to bother comparing prices doesn’t mean they can claim they’ve been fooled.

