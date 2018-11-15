BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Subway workers have staged a two-hour strike in the Romanian capital and threatened an all-out walkout if the government doesn’t agree to their wage demands.
Trains didn’t run early Thursday after talks broke down between the subway trade union and management. Bucharest authorities laid on extra buses and trams.
The union wants a 42 percent salary hike, while managers have offered 18 percent. Union leader Ion Radoi says employees will go on strike next week if the impasse isn’t broken.
Transport Minister Lucian Sova calls the demands “blackmail.”
Most Read Business Stories
- We freaked out over Amazon's HQ2 search. But it turned out to be for all the wrong reasons | Danny Westneat
- U.S. pilots flying 737 MAX weren't told about new automatic systems change linked to Lion Air crash
- Starbucks laying off 350 people, mostly at Seattle headquarters
- Will Amazon's HQ2 sink Seattle's housing market?
- California bar clears lawyer Michael Avenatti of fraud allegations tied to his Tully's business dealings
Subway workers have an average monthly salary of 7,300 lei ($1,765), significantly higher than the national average.
Some 700,000 people use the subway daily. A single journey costs 2.5 lei ($0.6).
Built in the 1980s, the network only covers part of the city.