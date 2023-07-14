To aid Buffalo, the state of New York spent a billion dollars over the past 10 years for what was billed as the largest solar panel factory in the Western Hemisphere.

That the recipient of the taxpayers’ largesse was Elon Musk and the results were disappointing should be no surprise to Musk watchers.

It is also another example of why tax incentives and subsidies are so controversial. Sometimes they deliver as promised, as with South Carolina’s incentives for BMW and Boeing, but the government is still picking winners and losers (those who must balance their books without subsidies). Too often, things don’t turn out as promised.

And yet, the allure is irresistible for many politicians, whether offering the incentives to billionaire owners of sports teams for new stadiums or trying to revive ailing cities or regions.

Buffalo was the nation’s eighth-most-populous city at the turn of the 20th century, a major port on Lake Erie, served by multiple railroads, producing steel and milled products, and boasting the world’s largest grain-shipment hub. Its 32-story, art deco City Hall and grand Buffalo Central Terminal are testimony to the city’s importance and aspirations.

It was a “superstar city” of the manufacturing age.

Then came the familiar Rust Belt story of white flight, companies merging and closing or moving to the Sunbelt, and deindustrialization. The added stab in the back came when the St. Lawrence Seaway opened in 1959, making Buffalo largely irrelevant as a port. Politicians and civic leaders have spent decades trying to revive the city.

One lesson for Seattle is that “uneasy rests the head that wears the crown” — both Buffalo and Seattle were dubbed Queen City at different times. To be sure, our crown is tarnished by the consequences of the pandemic and missteps at City Hall. But Seattle’s future success is not guaranteed by past performance.

Another is the promise and peril of subsidies.

For all its good fortune, geography and skilled workforce, Washington has spent or invested (take your pick) nearly $17.9 billion in subsidies, incentives and tax breaks since 2003, according to Good Jobs First, a subsidy tracker partly funded by organized labor. Boeing, Microsoft and Amazon are the leading beneficiaries.

My colleague Dominic Gates reported that Boeing paid $86 million less in state taxes this past year, even though a World Trade Organization ruling eliminated the state’s more generous subsidies to the aerospace industry here.

South Lake Union was transformed by Paul Allen’s Vulcan Real Estate into an innovation district, anchored by Amazon’s headquarters but also including numerous tech and bioscience and biomedical outfits. This was largely done without subsidies after voters rejected a levy for the proposed 61-acre Seattle Commons park. The city did fund the streetcar and infrastructure improvements.

Imagine the desperation in states left behind. No wonder some 240 localities were willing to offer billions in tax dollars to rope in Amazon’s HQ2.

In Arlington, Va., the winner, Amazon’s incentives only kick in as jobs the company promised are created (about 8,000 so far of 25,000 promised).

Here, Amazon is Seattle’s largest property taxpayer.

Another recent example: Wisconsin gave Foxconn, the Taiwan assembler of electronics such as the iPhone, $3 billion in exchange for a factory that would employ 13,000. It’s mostly unused. Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX have received more than $4 billion in subsidies and other tax breaks since 2006, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis. This includes a $330 million tax abatement for Tesla to expand a factory in Reno, Nev. The factory was won by a $1.2 billion incentive package in 2014.

Urban scholar Richard Florida wrote at the time: “My own research and that of others shows there are little, if any, payoffs from such incentives. In fact … it is common for companies to have their best site already picked out and then use the handy bidding process to garner unnecessary incentive funds.”

Nor is this a new phenomenon.

When I worked in Denver in the early 1990s, the formerly named Queen City of the Plains was involved in one of the most notable economic-development competitions of the time. The prize was a heavy maintenance base for United Airlines. With Denver already a United hub, it seemed to have an advantage.

But the winner was Indianapolis, which was able to outbid its 90 rivals by offering nearly $300 million in various subsidies (more than twice that amount in today’s buying power). Unfortunately, the base never came close to its promised 7,500 well-paid jobs and was closed in 2003.

Moves by the Biden administration to revive U.S. manufacturing have only added to the rush to add subsidies, especially for semiconductors and clean energy projects.

Companies continue to play states and metropolitan areas against each other to win new or relocated assets.

Yet according to a report by the Brookings Institution examining the effectiveness of such measures: “Corporate relocation subsidies have made headlines in recent years and eaten significantly into state and local budgets. Winning government bids lead directly to job creation in the firm’s industry.” However, “the broader economic impacts may be muted by a lack of measurable spillover effects and increases in municipal borrowing costs.”

No matter. Subsidies won’t go away, whether they work or not. As Buffalo’s recent experience shows, the prospect of disappointment looms large, and government oversight is essential.