LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Subaru says it will boost SUV production at an Indiana factory with a $140 million investment and up to 200 additional jobs.

Company officials made the announcement Friday at the factory in Lafayette. Subaru says it will be new equipment so the plant can start building its new three-row Ascent SUV that’s expected to go on sale next summer.

Subaru now has about 5,600 workers at the Lafayette factory, where it now builds the Impreza and Legacy cars and Outback SUV. The company says the new investment will boost the factory’s production to about 400,000 vehicles in 2018.

The new Ascent can carry as many as eight people and will be sold only in North America to satisfy demand for bigger vehicles.