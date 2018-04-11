DETROIT (AP) — A University of Michigan study suggests some students in Detroit’s summer jobs program get more out of it than a paycheck.

Researchers say participants are more likely to stay enrolled in school in the two academic years following employment in Grow Detroit’s Young Talent program.

They also are less likely to have chronic absenteeism, more likely to graduate high school and more likely to take the SAT for college admissions.

The six-week program is for teens and young adults between the ages of 14 and 24. It features jobs in accounting, retail, community cleanups and other areas.

Companies and foundations are encouraged to provide funding and work experience. More than 8,100 youth were employed last year at more than 650 work sites through 230 employers.