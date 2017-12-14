PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Blue collar jobs that pay well are on the decline in Rhode Island, but research shows workers without bachelor’s degrees are finding options in industries such as health care and financial services.

WPRI-TV reports that Georgetown University researchers conducted a study on “good jobs” in each state. The study defined a good job as one that pays $35,000 for workers under age 45, and $45,000 for those 45 and older.

According to the study, blue-collar jobs such as manufacturing and construction declined 39 percent between 1991 and 2015. Still, jobs increased 37 percent in the same time period for skilled-services industries.

Report co-author Neil Ridley says the study reflects a state and national trend where good jobs are going to people who have more than a high-school education.