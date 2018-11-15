MILAN (AP) — Chinese consumers remain the focus of luxury goods makers, as a new study by Bain consultancy shows they will fuel nearly half of global high-end sales by 2025.

Bain said Thursday that Chinese shoppers will account for 46 percent of global luxury sales of an estimated 365 billion euros ($412 billion) in just six years. That’s up from one third of all sales of luxury apparel, accessories and cosmetics last year.

Bain partner Claudia D’Arpizio says half of those purchases will be made in China, as price differences fade and brands improve the customer experience in the country.

Bain said luxury sales this year are forecast to grow 2 percent to 260 billion euros, from 254 billion euros last year, in figures restated to exclude luxury art, design and decor.