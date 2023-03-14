The latest inflation data released Tuesday promised to make the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week even more fraught: Price increases showed signs of continued stubbornness, which would usually call for higher rates, but the data came as the turmoil sweeping the banking system has caused some economists to urge caution.

Price increases did cool slightly on an annual basis, with the consumer price index climbing 6% over the year through February, the Labor Department said Tuesday. That was down from 6.4% in January, and matched the slowdown that economists expected. That seemed like an encouraging sign, but the underlying details of the report made the data more worrying.

Inflation looked far firmer beneath the surface. The price index climbed 0.5% from the previous month after it was stripped of food and fuel prices — both of which bounce around a lot — offering a sense of underlying price pressures. That was up from 0.4% in January and more than economists had forecast.

In fact, the increase was the fastest monthly pickup in the so-called core index since September, which is not the kind of progress central bankers are hoping for a year into their fight against inflation. Many close Fed watchers anticipated that the central bank, which meets next week, would raise interest rates by a quarter-point in the wake of the data — a gradual move that would try to balance risks posed by rapid price increases with the threat of further financial instability as tremors shoot through the banking system.

“It’s a strong report,” Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at T.D. Securities, said of the inflation report. “It’s really hard for the Fed to respond by not hiking — or cutting, that’s crazy talk.”

The Fed had been awaiting this inflation report before its March 22 decision. Recent price, job market and growth data have suggested that the economy retains more strength early in 2023 than expected. Policymakers were looking to the consumer price index reading from February to try to understand whether the pickup was a blip caused by mild January weather — which tends to encourage consumer spending and construction — or a genuine signal that the economy might be regaining momentum.

Just last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that if the data came in hot, the Fed might raise rates by half a percentage point at its meeting. That would have been a big shift: After raising rates rapidly last year, including four jumbo three-quarter-point increases, the Fed slowed its moves to a half-point in December and a quarter-point in January.

But in the span of a few days, the Fed’s decision has become enormously complicated. Three notable banks have blown up in the past week, a bout of turmoil that is partly the result of higher interest rates.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank at the end of last week, followed by the seizure of Signature Bank just days later, spurred a sweeping government response meant to assure depositors that their money was safe to prevent bank runs from spreading across the country.

Silicon Valley Bank’s demise tied back to the recent burst of inflation and the Fed’s rate moves to contain it. The bank held a lot of long-term government bonds, ones that had declined sharply in market value amid the bout of unexpected price increases and the Fed’s responding rate moves. That squeezed the bank’s ability to sell them to raise sufficient cash without realizing big losses when customers pulled out money.

Experts have been clear that Silicon Valley Bank did a bad job of managing its interest rate risk, but there is a chance that other institutions across the financial system could find themselves in a similar boat. And the question is whether the Fed can continue raising borrowing costs when rising interest rates could risk further financial instability.

The inflation number “was strong — in normal times these data would support a strong increase in the Fed funds rate,” said Aichi Amemiya, senior economist at Nomura. He had penciled in a half-point increase before the bank blowups but said in their wake that he did not think the Fed would stick with a plan to push up borrowing costs.

Instead, Amemiya expected the Fed to lower rates at its meeting. “If they mishandle the looming financial risks, that could affect the economy” too severely to merit the risk, he said.

Nomura’s call for lower rates was an outlier. Investors heavily bet on a quarter-point rate increase next week, based on market pricing after the data release.

Misra said that if officials did not raise interest rates amid continued strong inflation, “it sends a different signal, like: ‘What does the Fed know?’” — and that could stoke nervousness among investors and depositors.

Still, the debate over what the Fed might do underscores that the path ahead for the central bank is uncertain and complicated as the institution tries to figure out which risk to focus on — the one to the financial system, or the threat that lasting inflation could leave price increases ingrained in the economy.

“The Fed’s financial stability and inflation objectives might be in tension now, which is why it is especially important to use the right tools for the right job,” Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro wrote in a note reacting to the inflation report. The fresh data “make it clear that the effort to quell inflation is far from complete.”

Americans have received some relief on inflation in recent months as supply chains heal and the rapid inflation in consumer goods that fueled the 2021 and early 2022 pickup in prices calmed. In line with that, prices for long-lasting “durable” goods were flat in February.

But policymakers have watched with concern as price increases have spread into services categories, which include purchases like manicures, travel and restaurant meals. Those areas more closely reflect underlying economic momentum, and price pressures in them can be harder to stamp out.

In February, a measure of services inflation that excludes housing — a metric the Fed watches very closely — picked up notably on a monthly basis. Bloomberg’s version of the gauge climbed 0.43% last month, up from 0.27% in January.

That was the firmest reading since September, and it is bad news for central bankers because it signals that price pressures still have a lot of staying power.

There were reasons to hope that inflation might decelerate in the months ahead — the housing inflation measures, for instance, are expected to calm down after months of weakening market-based rents — but there are also factors that could push prices higher. Used-car prices fell in the report, but a recent rebound in prices at car auctions could soon feed through into inflation data.

Plus, the inflation figure came on the heels of a strong February employment report. Employers added more than 300,000 workers, in addition to the 500,000 they had hired in January. Combined, the data suggests that key parts of the economy are still chugging ahead.

The size of an interest rate move is not the only question officials will have to grapple with next week: Policymakers are also set to publish fresh forecasts for the economy, including an estimate of how high rates might rise by the end of 2023.

Officials in December expected to raise rates to just about 5.25% — suggesting three more quarter-point moves, including the one this month. Officials had suggested that strong data might spur them to predict a higher level in their updated forecasts, but that was before the bank upheaval.

Ian Shepherdson, chief economist of Pantheon Macroeconomics, said he expected them to pencil in perhaps one additional rate move.

He said there may be “some reflection that we don’t need to be as gung-ho as we thought, here.”

Still, the takeaway for many economists Tuesday was that the central bank needed to remain focused on price increases as they eroded family paychecks and show unexpected staying power.

Betsey Stevenson, an economist at the University of Michigan, noted on Twitter that raising rates to cool inflation always came with risks: It was expected to slow the job market and leave people out of work. The risks to the financial system, she said, are not the only ones to keep in mind.

“The Fed needs to keep its eyes on inflation,” she wrote. “It is still way too hot.”