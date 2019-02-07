DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A massive amusement park in Dubai says it is abandoning plans to build a $454-million Six Flags.
DXB Entertainments, which runs Dubai Parks & Resorts, said in a statement filed on Thursday on the local stock market that a planned financial instrument was “no longer available and the Six Flags Dubai project cannot proceed at this time.”
Plans for a Six Flags park long have circulated in Dubai.
In 2016, Dubai officials say they planned to add the park chain, owned by the Grand Prairie, Texas-based Six Flags Entertainment Corp.
Most Read Business Stories
- Crypto CEO dies holding the only passwords that can unlock millions in customer coins
- Boeing invests in advanced supersonic business jet
- Port finds partner for major upgrade that would bring huge next-generation cargo ships to Terminal 5
- This is your brain off Facebook
- Big decline in Vancouver, B.C., home prices could be just tip of iceberg
The park near the site of Dubai’s 2020 World Expo, or world’s fair, has struggled since opening.
Meraas Holding, a firm backed by Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the majority-owner of DXB Entertainments.