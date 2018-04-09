BERLIN (AP) — German labor union ver.di says its members will stage a strike Tuesday at Frankfurt airport, Germany’s biggest.
The strike is part of a broader dispute over pay in German public-sector jobs that also includes utility companies, kindergartens and municipal administrations.
Ver.di said Monday that strikes are also planned at Munich airport.
The union is demanding a 6 percent, or at least 200 euros ($245), pay rise for some 2.3 million public sector employees.
