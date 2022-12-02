Whether we face a nationwide railroad strike this month has been a moving target. Contracts between the major freight carriers and four unions may be settled by the time you read this.

In 1991, the last national rail strike lasted only 24 hours before Congress passed legislation, signed by President George H.W. Bush, that ended the walkout and established an arbitration process to settle issues between workers and the railroads.

But any strike would cause severe economic disruptions.

The Senate passed a bill Thursday to avert a rail strike, after President Joe Biden called for legislation to force the unions to accept contracts their members have rejected. The Railway Labor Act gives Congress the power to require a deal.

Contract negotiations have been going on for two years between 12 unions representing 115,000 engineers, conductors and other workers and the railroads. Despite White House mediation and a cooling-off period both sides agreed to, workers at four of the unions rejected the five-year contracts. This makes a strike possible as early as Dec. 9. The main sticking points: paid sick time and work schedules.

Labor unrest today mainly focuses on service industries, such as Starbucks employees seeking to unionize. This is an old-fashioned labor dispute, but railroads are anything but antiquated. Privately owned freight railroads transport 40% of the nation’s long-distance cargo.

According to the Association of American Railroads, the industry trade group, some 630 freight railroads operate a 140,000-mile network. The seven giant Class 1 companies — the result of many mergers in the last decades of the 20th century — operate the lion’s share.

Almost all of this infrastructure is built and maintained by the railroads themselves — from 1980 to 2021, they invested $760 billion. They are also the second-greenest form of transportation (next to barges) as measured by greenhouse gas emissions.

Seattle is served by the BNSF and Union Pacific, the two Class 1s of the West. They are essential components of moving trade from the Northwest Seaport Alliance of the ports of Seattle and Tacoma across the country.

In addition, Amtrak uses the track of the freight railroads outside of a few areas where the national passenger entity owns its own rails, primarily the Northeast Corridor.

To be sure, American railroads are far behind other advanced urbanized nations in high-speed passenger trains.

And they are a shadow of the time when passenger trains called at almost every town of decent size, express traveled by the Railway Express Agency, multiple railroads served cities and the depot was the 24-hour hub of activity.

The reader should know that my grandfather was a conductor and shop steward. My uncle was a union railroader, too, before being moved to management.

Railroads built America. In 1916, they hit peak mileage of more than 254,000 miles. Even with the Great Depression, the nation was served by 132 Class 1 lines in 1939, almost all providing passenger trains, too.

Through the 1960s, Seattle was served by the Great Northern, Northern Pacific and Union Pacific, as well as the Milwaukee Road’s Pacific Extension, the last transcontinental railroad built. Famous passenger trains included NP’s Mainstreeter and North Coast Limited and GN’s Western Star and Empire Builder. The latter name lives on with Amtrak’s long-distance train to Chicago.

Railroads were essential to the “Arsenal of Democracy” in World War II, moving around 98% of freight and passengers.

Even in 1950, railroads employed 1.3 million workers.

They were among the first industries to unionize, bringing millions into the middle class. Among the most consequential unions was the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, founded in 1925 by Black employees who worked Pullman cars on the railroads. Its leader, A. Phillip Randolph, was a pivotal figure in the civil rights movement.

America’s railroads nearly died from dozens of cuts. The federal government built highways, ultimately the interstate highway system, and airports. Meanwhile, railroads were highly taxed and regulated. The jet airliner took away a massive number of rail passengers.

Deindustrialization in the Northeast and Midwest cut into profitability, leading to mergers. “Redundant” lines were eliminated, stations closed, employment reduced, passenger trains killed off, but the moves often failed to deliver profitability.

The storied New York Central and Pennsylvania Railroad merged in 1968, but the Penn Central was a disaster. It ended in bankruptcy two years later. It was the largest Chapter 11 filing in history, finally eclipsed by Enron in 2001. The federal government was forced to step in, creating Conrail.

(The Burlington Northern merger had a happier ending, combining the GN, NP, Spokane, Portland and Seattle, and Chicago Burlington and Quincy railroads; merging with the Santa Fe in 1995 to create BNSF.)

Finally, in 1967-68, the Postal Service canceled almost all railroad mail contracts. With this went a major source of income for passenger trains. The “train off” notifications increased, even for pro-passenger railroads such as the Santa Fe.

Again, the federal government was forced to act, creating Amtrak and taking passenger trains from the now-all-freight railroads. Even so, when Amtrak began service on May 1, 1971, some 300 passenger trains never returned. Such cities as Dallas, once a big passenger hub, were cut off from passenger trains. Dallas regained passenger service, but Phoenix, the fifth-most populous city in the nation, has none.

And Amtrak was born with a built-in limit: It was a quasi-government corporation, forced to fight for a congressional subsidy every year rather than have a guaranteed income stream to ensure an adequate national system (every form of common carrier transportation receives federal subsidies).

The surviving freight railroads were saved by the Staggers Act of 1980, which lifted most of the regulatory burdens, many going back a century. They staged a remarkable turnaround.

By the time you read this, the threat of a railroad strike likely will have faded. But the importance of railroads to the nation will shine as bright as ever.