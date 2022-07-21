AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Please disregard Oracle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot, published on July 21, 2022, and datelined in AUSTIN, Texas. It duplicates a story that has already been published.
STORY REMOVED: Oracle: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
The Seattle Times does not append comment threads to stories from wire services such as the Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post or Bloomberg News. Rather, we focus on discussions related to local stories by our own staff. You can read more about our community policies here.