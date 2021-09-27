COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about Lego earnings, which was published ahead of a Sept. 28 3 a.m. ET embargo time. AP will publish a new version of the story at 3 a.m. ET on Sept. 28.
STORY REMOVED: EU–Denmark-Lego Earns
