As thunderstorms pelted the Walla Walla Valley earlier this month, grain growers nervously watched their crops, where the harvest had already been delayed by a cool, wet spring that weighed wheat fields down with water.

Heavy rains can weigh down standing wheat, causing it to bend and sag. To cut the “down wheat,” combines need to cut closer to the ground, slowing harvest and risking damage to the combine from rocks, soil and other objects that usually are well below the blades.

While most of the crop in the area was likely mature enough to escape significant damage to its quality, compounded delays are causing anxiety for some growers who have otherwise been looking forward to a superb crop, wrote Cory Christensen, grain merchant with the Walla Walla-based Northwest Grain Growers, in an email.

“The longer harvest lasts, the greater the chances (farmers) will run into more weather issues, or for some they’ll be trying to harvest and sow their fall crops at the same time, which is a massive undertaking,” Christensen wrote.

Ed Chvatal farms red and white wheat, alfalfa hay and alfalfa seed on plots located from Lowden to Walla Walla. Some of the fields he farms west of College Place saw around half an inch of rain, while ground toward Walla Walla received as much as three times that amount, he said.

“The closer to the (Blue Mountains), the worse it got,” Chvatal said.

Harvest has already been slower than normal for Chvatal and many other farmers because of the down wheat caused by heavy growth and storms earlier in the season.

The watered-down wheat not only slows the combine, but if farmers break a combine sickle on a rock while cutting down wheat, they may have a hard time finding a replacement, Chvatal said.

“You can’t buy new sickles for combines anymore,” he said. “Or at least they’re in short supply. The supply chain is screwed up — everything’s in short supply.”

In late July, Chvatal had already predicted that the 2022 crop, while likely one of the best he’d ever harvested, was going to also be one of the most expensive.

Heavy rain wasn’t the only force of nature to impact local markets in recent weeks, either, Christensen added: The Pendleton flour mill that burned down on Aug. 10 was supposed to be the next stop for a portion of the ongoing local harvest.

“Despite its age,” Christensen said, “the mill was a boon for area agriculture, and we’re saddened by its loss.”