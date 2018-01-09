RENO, Nev. (AP) — The winter storm that triggered deadly mudslides in California dumped more than a foot (0.3 meter) of snow and an inch (2.5 centimeters) of heavy rain on the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported Tuesday that 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow fell on the top of Mammoth Mountain south of Yosemite National Park.

About 5 inches (13 centimeters) of snow was recorded at Sugarbowl ski resort near Truckee, California, and 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) at South Lake Tahoe and the Mount Rose ski resort near Reno.

About 1.3 inches (3.3 centimeters) of rain fell at Alpine Meadows southwest of Tahoe, 1.2 inches (3 centimeters) at Donner Lake near Truckee and one-third inch (.8 centimeter) in the foothills around Reno.

The weather service canceled a winter weather advisory for the area but said an additional 1 to 2 inches (2.5 to 5 centimeters) of snow was possible Tuesday evening above 8,000 feet (2,438 meters).