MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio convenience store is being presented with a $100,000 check for selling the winning $143 million Mega Millions ticket in last Friday’s drawing.

Officials from the Ohio Lottery’s Dayton Regional Office say they’ll present the check on Monday at Fat Daddy’s Road Dog, a division of Duncan Oil Co. in Moraine, outside Dayton.

Store manager Barbie Alderson says it has “been crazy” at her store since the winning ticket was sold.

Lottery officials had incorrectly said the store would receive $14,300. But they said Sunday the correct formula is $1,000 per $1 million of jackpot, capped at $100,000.

No one has come forward to claim last Friday’s jackpot. The winning numbers were 4, 5, 10, 12 and 18, with Mega Ball 21.