Stocks vaulted to big gains Thursday on word that Saudi Arabia and Russia may cut oil production by 10 million barrels a day. Such a move could rescue many oil companies from imminent bankruptcy, aid their lenders and chart a path toward restoring the hardest-hit sector of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average soared more than 500 points after President Donald Trump told CNBC that Russia and Saudi Arabia had agreed in phone calls to consider significant production cuts. Trump said he had spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about the need to stabilize the price of oil, which has fallen about 60% in the past month.

But the feel-good vibe out of Trump’s oil meet-up was temporary. Stocks bounced around for much of the rest of the day before landing at a healthy advance going into the final hour of trading. The blue-chip index closed up 469 points, or 2.2%. The Standard & Poor’s 500 climbed 2.2%, and Nasdaq got a 1.7% bump.

Energy stocks had tempered their initial gains, but the sector was still leading the S&P’s with a 6.55% surge at 3 p.m. Oil prices surged 25%, recording their best day ever. U.S. oil giants Chevron and ExxonMobil advanced 8% and 5%, respectively, leading the Dow index.

The energy sector in recent years has shrunk as a portion of the nation’s economy compared with rising industries such as technology and health care. But its role as a huge employer and a producer of one of the most important commodities on the planet gives it a crucial role in the daily life of the U.S.

“This glimmer of hope in oil prices is being fully embraced by the oil and stock markets,” said John Kilduff of Again Capital. “But it’s still a steep climb before any of this to pans out in improved outlook for any of the stocks markets.”

The U.S. Labor Department early Thursday reported 6.6 million people filed for unemployment compensation last week. That was double the last number and the worst labor news since the Great Depression.

The unemployment report vaporized 300 points from the Dow in 10 minutes, sending the blue chips into negative territory.

On Twitter, Trump wrote: “Just spoke to my friend MBS (Crown Prince) of Saudi Arabia, who spoke with President Putin of Russia, & I expect & hope that they will be cutting back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more which, if it happens, will be GREAT for the oil & gas industry!”

European markets had been cruising in positive territory Thursday, but quickly fell back on the U.S. jobless report. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.5%, while the German DAX and the French CAC 40 moved up about 0.3%. The benchmark Stoxx 600 climbed 0.8%. Asian markets were mixed, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 down while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.9% and Shanghai composite up 1.7%.

Crude prices made some of their biggest gains ever on signs that Russia and Saudi Arabia may be willing to call a truce to their oil war, which has flooded world markets and driven the commodity’s price so low that almost no one can make a profit.

Stocks have declined three of the past five days, and are way off their all-time highs as the nation heads into what Trump has warned “could be a hell of a bad two weeks.” The White House projected Tuesday that as many as 240,000 Americans could die of the coronavirus. The pandemic has upended business and social life as Americans are being told to stay home to slow its spread.

More than 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past two weeks, erasing nearly all the jobs created in the past five years. The job losses are wide in scope, touching industries as diverse as retail and travel to professional services and manufacturing. And the numbers will grow: Economists expect that 40 million people will be out of work by mid-April.

All three major U.S. indexes are deep in the hole for 2020 after hitting record highs in mid-February. The Dow is 29% off its all-time high on Feb. 12, while the S&P 500 is down 27% from its record high on Feb. 19.

Despite the $2.2 trillion relief package passed last week, Wall Street mavens are nearly unanimous in their thinking that the economy is going to get worse.

“With much of the positive news from policymakers behind us for now, we expect grim news to dominate the headlines in coming weeks,” said economist and portfolio strategist Lauren Goodwin of New York Life Investments in a note Thursday. Equity investors “are realizing that we may be near a peak in global case growth, but that does not mean we are near the end of the crisis.”