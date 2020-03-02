Stocks surged in the final minutes of trading Monday, snapping back from one of the worst weeks for global markets since the 2008 financial crisis as investors seized on promises that the world’s governments would step in to help if the global economy was slammed by the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 jumped 4.6%, the biggest single-day leap since late December 2018. The rally followed news that central bankers from the world’s biggest economies would join a conference call with Group of 7 finance ministers Tuesday to discuss a response to the outbreak, fueling expectations among investors that governments might lower interest rates in tandem.

“It has already stoked expectations of a coordinated cut,” Roberto Perli, a former Fed researcher who is now an economist at Cornerstone Macro, said in an email. “If it doesn’t happen, it will only add to market volatility.”

But Perli did not see it as a sign that a simultaneous cut with other global central banks was necessarily coming. Nor did Seth Carpenter, another former Fed researcher, now at UBS. “The rally in equities today has perversely probably made it easier for the Fed to sit back and wait to see what happens,” he said in an email.

Early Monday, both the Bank of Japan and Bank of England pledged to monitor markets closely and safeguard financial stability. Later, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank issued a joint statement saying that the groups stood ready to help “address the human tragedy and economic challenge” posed by the virus, and the European Central Bank said it “stands ready” to respond to signs of a slowdown.

“Throughout the world you are seeing clearly a policy response,” said Rich Ross, a managing director at Evercore ISI. “That’s what’s helping to buoy the market.”

As health officials have raced to contain the outbreak, factories have been shut and businesses squeezed across the globe. Companies are also readjusting annual profit expectations, and economists are lowering forecasts for global growth.

Shares in Europe also recovered from losses, and most indexes in Asia ended higher. Still, bond yields fell to fresh record lows Monday, suggesting that despite the stock rally, investors were looking for safe havens. Yields on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell to 1.09%.

Trump says the Fed should bail out the economy.

President Donald Trump continued his browbeating of the Federal Reserve on Monday, saying Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell and his colleagues should quickly slash interest rates as the economic risk posed by the coronavirus becomes more stark.

“As usual, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are slow to act,” he wrote on Twitter. “Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Other Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all of the right reasons, the lowest Rate.”

The Fed has begun signaling that a rate cut is likely, and most market participants fully expect a cut at its next policy meeting March 17-18, if not before.

On Friday, Powell took the rare step of issuing a statement saying that the Fed was prepared to act “as appropriate to support the economy.”

But the Fed can only cut so much, given interest rates are already low, at a range between 1.5% and 1.75%. Most market participants expect a 50-basis-point cut in March, with some predicting an overall cut this year of 100 basis points — or 1%.

The European Central Bank, which runs monetary policy for Germany and other euro-area countries, has joined most of its global counterparts in simply signaling vigilance in response to the virus. It was already buying bonds as part of an easing program.

Trump administration criticized for encouraging mask exports.

The Trump administration is grappling with whether to encourage the export of critical medical products like face masks and surgical gear to China — or save those supplies for the United States.

In a notice issued to American businesses last week, the Commerce Department advertised a change in Chinese regulations that would temporarily make it easier for American businesses to export medical products that are useful in battling the coronavirus to China, including protective gear, hand sanitizers and mask manufacturing machines.

The notice came under fire from Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who said that it “seemingly conflicts” with congressional testimony by Alex Azar, the health secretary, who said that there was a shortage of face masks for medical professionals to use in the event of a coronavirus epidemic in the United States.

“Consistent with Trump downplaying the severity of this crisis, his Commerce Department is encouraging the export of the very protective gear already in short supply,” Doggett said in a statement.

The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to comment. But internal department communications obtained by Doggett’s office appeared to show that the department had second thoughts about the flyer.

“Please keep China procurement service flyer internal,” said the subject line of an email from Commerce’s domestic health care team. “I got a little too eager to promote it — please hold close until we receive an updated version. More info to come,” the email read.

Global supplies of medical masks have been tight as governments, medical facilities and consumers rush to stockpile protective gear.

Here’s what else is happening.

— Two Amazon employees in Milan have contracted the coronavirus, the company said. Amazon has indefinitely halted all travel, including trips within the United States.

— The International Air Transport Association said Monday that it was asking governments to suspend rules obliging carriers to maintain minimum levels of service at individual airports. Rules at about 200 airports worldwide require airlines to use at least 80% of the runway capacity they are awarded or risk losing it.

— The largest American banks have imposed new limits on their employees’ travel as cases of the coronavirus crop up in more countries. At Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, employees now need senior managers to approve all international business trips. Only essential trips will be allowed.

— A major energy conference in Houston was canceled. CERAWeek, run by IHS Markit, had been scheduled for the week of March 9, with executives and experts from more than 80 countries attending.

— The New York Times Co. adjusted its expectation for digital advertising revenue this quarter to a decline of 10%, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

— Facebook said in an internal memo that it would no longer allow social visits from non-employees at any of the company’s global offices. And Twitter said in a blog post Sunday that it would restrict all nonessential business travel.

