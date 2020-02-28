Stocks tumbled for a seventh consecutive day Friday, with the S&P 500 index falling about 0.8%, bringing its loss for the week to more than 11%. It was the worst weekly decline for stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. In early October that year, the S&P 500 fell about 18%.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 1% Friday.

The sell-off was fueled mostly by worry that measures to contain the virus would hamper corporate profits and economic growth, and fears that the outbreak could get worse. The selling has in a matter of days dragged stock benchmarks around the world into a correction — a drop of 10% or more that is taken as a measure of extreme pessimism.

In Europe, Britain’s FTSE 100 fell more than 3% and the Dax in Germany fell more than 4%. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan closed down 3.7%, the KOSPI in South Korea dropped 3.3%, and the Shanghai Composite in China dropped 3.7%.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell moved to soothe investors Friday, issuing a statement reaffirming that the central bank will use its tools and “act as appropriate to support the economy.”

While the Fed chair said that the “fundamentals of the U.S. economy remain strong,” he also noted that “the coronavirus poses evolving risks to economic activity” and said that the Fed “is closely monitoring developments and their implications for the economic outlook.”

Other measures of the overall health of financial markets and corporate America are beginning to show signs of strain.

The most profound signal about the future of the global economy is that interest rates are plunging to record lows. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds fell to about 1.15% Friday, down from 1.9% at the start of the year and 2.7% one year ago.

Another benchmark, the national average price of regular gasoline has dropped 2 cents in the last week, to $2.45 a gallon, according to AAA. One half of that drop came from Thursday to Friday, suggesting the price decline is accelerating.

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020. Panic in the stock market over the spreading coronavirus continued into a seventh day on Friday, with shares in the United States tumbling following steep declines in Asia and Europe. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

JEENAH MOON

