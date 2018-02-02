Investors are afraid that the recent rise in U.S. wages means inflation is on the way.

Investors have spent much of the last year shrugging off geopolitical and economic risks, from the threat of nuclear conflict with North Korea to a potential trade war with China. Instead, they have focused on the strength of the U.S. economy, driven by banner corporate profits and President Donald Trump’s push to lower taxes and reduce regulation.

The optimism helped lift stock markets ever higher, extending the boom into its ninth year.

Now, investors are suddenly skittish.

How key local stocks fared Amazon +2.87% Microsoft -2.63% Boeing -2.25% Costco -1.28% Starbucks -0.41% T-Mobile US -0.31% Source: S&P Capital IQ database

On Friday, stocks tumbled by more than 2 percent, propelling the market to its worst week in two years. The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled more than 660 points, or about 2.5 percent.

That is not to say the market is collapsing. The S&P 500 is down 3.9 percent this week. Still, it remains close to historic highs and 21 percent above where it stood a year ago.

But investors’ blood pressure is rising. In one sign of a shift underway, a measure of expected market turbulence, the CBOE Volatility Index, jumped by more than 25 percent Friday. The “VIX” has spent months at historically low levels, reflecting a placid market mood that seems to have evaporated over the past week.

The immediate catalyst for Friday’s sharp decline was the jobs report, which showed the strong U.S. economy might finally be translating into rising wages for U.S. workers — a sign that higher inflation could be around the corner. But what is really worrying investors is that the fuel behind this stock-market boom, namely cheap money from global central banks, may disappear sooner than they thought.

In recent weeks, the shift in sentiment has played out across the world’s largest financial markets. As stocks have sold off, Treasury yields have surged. The dollar has slumped.

“It’s a legitimate concern, when inflation spikes up a little bit, that people should evaluate how is this going to affect profits and how is this going to affect the Fed,” said Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. “The market is becoming more vigilant around these concerns, and that’s good and that’s healthy.”

In a strange way, investors are nervous that the global economy is doing too well.

Since stocks began climbing during the depths of the Great Recession in 2009, their rise has been supported by some of the lowest global interest rates seen since World War II. To jump-start growth, central bankers around the world slashed interest rates and took other steps to push down yields on safe government bonds.

Their goal was to incentivize investors to put their cash to work in the economy — for example, by buying corporate stocks and bonds — rather than stashing it in the relative safety of government bonds. The theory is that the fresh flood of capital would make it easier for companies to raise money, invest in their businesses and hire workers. Central banks wanted to heal their economies.

They have healed.

For the first time since the financial crisis of 2008, the world’s largest economies are growing in unison. The United States and China led the way, but the expansion now includes Europe, long mired in a debt crisis, and perennially laggard Japan.

Given the strength of the global economy, central banks, led by the U.S. Federal Reserve, have started to remove some of the supports that helped supercharge stock and bond prices over the last decade. The Fed started raising rates two years ago. And with the robust jobs report Friday showing the fastest wage growth in years, some think the pace of rate increases could quicken.

Average hourly earnings for U.S. workers were 2.9 percent higher in January than the previous year, the fastest annual increase in years. Although a welcome development for workers, economists often view rising wages as an early indication of inflationary pressure. If faster price increases do begin to emerge, the Fed could try to head them off with more aggressive rate action.

Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve’s departing chair who had her last working day Friday, was viewed by some as being more concerned about measures of weakness in the job market than by the risk of rising inflation, and therefore more willing to keep rates low. Her successor, Jerome Powell, will face different challenges as the Fed charts a new course in raising interest rates.

Interest rates that are set every day in the global bond markets are already leaping higher, in anticipation of central bank rate increases later this year. On Friday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note — a widely used gauge for overall interest rates — rose to more than 2.8 percent, the highest level since early 2014.

Rising rates have myriad consequences, including making it more expensive for companies and individuals to borrow money, like for buying a home or a car. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is around 4.2 percent, up from less than 4 percent at the end of 2017.