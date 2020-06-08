Stocks on Wall Street erased their losses for the year, a remarkable milestone for a market that was reeling just a few months ago as investors feared the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The S&P 500 rose more than 1% on Monday, adding to a weekslong rebound that has been fueled by hopes for a quick economic recovery, significant intervention by the Federal Reserve and a disregard for the serious risks that businesses and consumers still face.

A familiar list of companies has been leading the recent gains. Airlines have been lifted by signs that domestic travel is starting to pick up, and they rallied again on Monday along with Boeing, which rose 12.2% to close at $230.50, up from a March closing low of $95. With oil prices rebounding, crude briefly crossed above $40 a barrel on Monday for the first time in months, and energy companies have also surged.

Stocks have been on an upward trajectory for weeks as investors have responded to signs around the world that the virus was abating. New York, the center of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, on Monday began to lift some restrictions on construction, manufacturing and retail operations.

Progress like that, and early evidence that it means people are returning to work, helped fuel a nearly 5% gain in the S&P 500 last week — its biggest weekly run since early April. But the market’s rebound really began in March, after the Federal Reserve signaled its willingness to funnel unlimited amounts of liquidity into financial markets. Since then, stocks have risen more than 44%.

Investors have plenty of reasons to be wary, of course: A second wave of the coronavirus outbreak that forces governments to clamp down on public activity again, a premature end to government spending or a slower-than-expected return of business could all dampen enthusiasm for stocks.

According to data compiled by The New York Times, new infections are still increasing in more than a third of states. Public officials are also wary of a surge in new cases as thousands of protesters across the country demonstrate against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

The Fed is revamping its midsize business loan program to encourage use.

The Federal Reserve announced a series of changes to its midsize business loan program that should make it more attractive to borrowers and banks, responding to widespread concern that the program’s terms were too restrictive and would discourage use, potentially hindering the economic recovery.

The Fed said that smaller loans would be eligible for the Main Street program, which will purchase eligible business loans from banks in order to encourage more lending. Besides dropping the minimum loan size to $250,000 from $500,000, the Fed said it would extend the loan period to five years from four, giving borrowers more flexibility in paying the funds back.

The central bank also said that it would take on more risk, holding 95% of the loans, while banks will have to retain just a 5% slice. Previously, the Fed had said that banks would need to retain 15% of loans made to more indebted companies.

“I am confident the changes we are making will improve the ability of the Main Street Lending Program to support employment during this difficult period,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.

The Main Street program is a new experiment for the Fed, which has never offered loans directly to a broad array of businesses, but which is now doing so through its emergency lending powers. The Treasury Department has pledged $75 billion in congressionally-appropriated funding to absorb any credit losses that happen in the program.

The World Bank says the global economy will shrink by 5.2% in 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic, which has shuttered businesses and halted travel around the world, will shrink the global economy by 5.2% this year, marking the deepest recession since World War II, according to a World Bank forecast released Monday.

The projected contraction comes as economies are gradually reopening after months of lockdowns that were imposed to slow the spread of the virus and reflects the deep hole that countries will be facing as they look to resume economic activity. The forecast is more dire than the 3.3% contraction that the International Monetary Fund predicted in April.

“This is a deeply sobering outlook, with the crisis likely to leave long-lasting scars and pose major global challenges,” said Ceyla Pazarbasioglu, the World Bank Group Vice President for Equitable Growth, Finance and Institutions.

According to the report, countries that rely on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing will face the most severe hit this year. The World Bank expects the U.S. economy to shrink by 6.1% and the Euro Area will shrink by 9.1%. However, in China, where the virus originated and where the most draconian containment measures were taken, growth will slow to 1% this year.

The World Bank expects the global economy to rebound next year, with 4.2% growth. But, it warns, a more protracted pandemic that leads to a breakdown in financial markets and global trade could darken the outlook.

The ECB president says the crisis is a chance for Europe to be greener and more digital.

The pandemic is a disaster for the eurozone economy but also a chance to fight climate change and make better use of information technology, Europe’s top central banker said Monday.

“The crisis can be an opportunity to modernize our economies to make them fit for the future,” Christine Lagarde, the president of the European Central Bank, told members of the European Parliament.

The hundreds of billions of euros that the European Union is spending on crisis relief should be deployed in ways that accelerate the shift to a green economy, Lagarde said. She did not give specifics, but the term usually refers to technology that is less dependent on fossil fuels and produces less carbon dioxide.

Speaking by video conference, Lagarde also said that the pandemic has helped promote digital technology, an area where Europe often lags the United States.

“Now is the time to expedite the digital transformation on a more permanent basis and bring the EU to the frontier of the digital economy,” she said.