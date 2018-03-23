The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 2.1 percent Friday and 5.9 percent for the week.

U. S. stock markets ended their worst week in more than two years Friday after China threatened to respond in kind to President Donald Trump’s imposition of $60 billion in tariffs on Chinese imports.

The Dow Jones industrial average plummeted in the last hours of a volatile day, closing down 424.69 points, or 1.8 percent. The Dow shed 1,100 points in the last two trading days and was down 5.7 percent for the week.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down 2.1 percent for the day and 5.9 percent for the week. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index fell 2.4 percent Friday and was off 6.5 percent for the week.

Nasdaq stalwart Facebook declined nearly 14 percent for the week as it faced a crisis over data misuse.

The Dow is down nearly 5 percent in 2018. The S&P is down 3.2 percent year to date, while the Nasdaq composite is hanging on in positive territory, up 3 percent.

Defense contractor stocks rose Friday a day after Trump tapped John Bolton, an outspoken Iran hard-liner, as his national security adviser. Boeing rose 1.4 percent Friday after plunging 5.2 percent Thursday on the trade-war concerns.

Other big Northwest companies closed in the red Friday: Amazon stock dropped 3.2 percent, while Microsoft was down 2.9 percent and Starbucks was off 2.5 percent.

The wild week wasn’t all about tariffs. Facebook’s deepening crisis and the Federal Reserve raising rates Wednesday also rattled shaky investors.