The stock market changed direction again and again this week as investors tried to get a sense of whether the trade dispute between the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies, will escalate. The Dow dropped 2.3 percent Friday and is down 0.7 percent for the week.

NEW YORK — Stocks ended the week the way they began it: tumbling as investors worry that tariffs and harsh words between the U.S. and China will touch off a trade war that derails the global economy. The latest drop came as the White House proposed tripling the amount of goods from China that will be subject to tariffs.

The stock market changed direction again and again this week as investors tried to get a sense of whether the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies will escalate.

On Friday technology companies, banks, industrial and health care stocks sank.

How Seattle-area stocks fared in Friday’s downdraft Company %change Nordstrom -4.1 Amazon.com -3.2 Boeing -3.1 Paccar -3.0 Microsoft -2.3 Expedia -2.3 Alaska Air -2.2 Washington Federal -2.0 Starbucks -1.4 Costco -1.2 Weyerhaeuser -0.7 Zillow Group -0.6 T-Mobile US -0.3 Source: S&P Global IQ

With administration officials sounding conciliatory one day and hostile the next and the president quick to fire off yet another tweet, investors simply don’t know what the U.S. wants to achieve in its talks with China, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

“The process itself seems to be quite chaotic,” she said. “We’re not quite sure what the long-term strategy is.”

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 572.46 points, or 2.3 percent, to 23,932.76 Friday. It’s down 10 percent from its record high in late January.

The S&P 500, which many index funds track, lost 58.37 points, or 2.2 percent, to 2,604.47. The Nasdaq composite slid 161.44 points, or 2.3 percent, to 6,915.11. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 29.63 points, or 1.9 percent, to 1,513.30.

At the start of the week, the U.S. and China each proposed tariffs on $50 billion in imports from the other. Stocks plunged on Monday, but they rallied over the next few days as President Donald Trump’s administration reassured investors that it’s not rushing into a trade war, and China’s government did the same.

But late Thursday, Trump ordered the U.S. Trade Representative to consider tariffs on another $100 billion in Chinese imports. China said it would “counterattack with great strength” if that happens.

Trump, who had been a cheerleader for the rising stock market, acknowledged in a radio interview aired Friday that the trade friction could take a toll on the market.

“I’m not saying there won’t be a little pain,” Trump said. He added: “But we’re going to have a much stronger country when we’re finished.”

In a tweet Friday, Trump also criticized both China and the World Trade Organization, saying that the Chinese “get tremendous perks and advantages, especially over the U.S. Does anybody think this is fair. We were badly represented. The WTO is unfair to U.S.”

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in an interview Friday with CNBC, “There is the potential of a trade war.”

Mnuchin said he was hopeful that negotiations with his Chinese counterparts could avert a damaging escalation of retaliatory, tit-for-tat tariffs but declined to elaborate on the status of talks and whether he thought an agreement could be reached.

Mnuchin said that a stock market correction was normal after such a long stretch of rising prices. He insisted that Trump’s trade policy would be good for economic growth and that he was not concerned about daily declines in stocks.

“I think these are all long term positive things that the president is willing to defend our interests,” Mnuchin said.

The Dow average, which contains numerous multinational companies including industrial powerhouses Boeing and Caterpillar, swung dramatically this week, with almost 1,300 points separating its lowest point Monday afternoon from its high late Thursday. It fell 0.7 percent for the week.

Jason Pride, chief investment officer for Glenmede’s private client business, said Trump’s latest order caught investors off guard.

“It shows a willingness to go to the mat on this and fight it out,” he said. Still, Pride said all of the proposed tariffs add up to a pretty small fraction of trade between the U.S. and China, and overall, they wouldn’t affect the nation’s economy that much if they do go into effect.

Nixon, of Northern Trust, said businesses also support the idea of making changes in America’s trade relationship with China. Even though investors are optimistic about the state of the global economy and company profits continue to grow, Nixon said the administration is creating the thing investors hate the most: uncertainty.

Bond prices rose Friday, sending yields lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77 percent from 2.83 percent.