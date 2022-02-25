Investors pushed past Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to focus on a sliver of good news Friday: that President Vladimir Putin might engage in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart. That assertion, later walked back by Putin, drove stocks up, and the S&P 500 closed the week with a gain.

The S&P 500 rose 2.2%, its best day in nearly a month, bringing it to a gain of 0.8% for the week. New data released Friday showing that a key gauge of inflation had hit a new 40-year high in January didn’t deter investors.

Friday’s gains echoed trading in Europe and Asia after the Kremlin said that Putin was willing to hold talks with Ukraine, although the Russian president later suggested that he was not seriously planning to engage in them. The Nikkei in Japan closed nearly 2% higher, and the Stoxx Europe 600 rose more than 3%.

Equities are “a totally sentiment-driven market at the moment,” said Ross Mayfield, an investment strategy analyst at Robert W. Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. “Any hint that there could be talks or diplomatic resolution are going to move markets meaningfully.”

Oil prices continued their gyrations. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell 1.2% to $97.93 a barrel, rebounding from an earlier drop of 2%. Oil had surged as high as $105 a barrel Thursday, then eased back under $100 after President Joe Biden said the United States was working with other countries to coordinate the release of supplies from petroleum reserves. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark crude, was down as well, to $91.59 a barrel Friday.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, stocks fell as Putin ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine and the West began to announce sanctions for Russia. On Thursday, the S&P 500 started with a sharp decline after Russia began airstrikes, but it closed with a 1.5% gain.

The fighting in Ukraine has spurred volatility in the short term, but the long-term economic effect for U.S. investors may be more muted, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

“Many investors do look at this with a historical perspective and recognize, while conflicts can be horrible in terms of human toll, typically they don’t have a real scarring impact” on markets and the economy, she said.