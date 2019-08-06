BEIJING — Stock markets steadied Tuesday after a rout the day before, amid signs that Beijing would not immediately act on its veiled threat to use the value of its currency as a weapon in China’s trade war with the United States.

Share prices rose on Wall Street, while European indexes and Asian markets were lower.

The calmer sentiment Tuesday stood in sharp relief to the turbulence of Monday, when Wall Street experienced its worst day of the year. Fears that China might devalue its currency to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s threat of higher tariffs on Chinese-made goods drove investors around the world to put their money in places generally considered safe.

But on Tuesday, officials in both China and the United States moved to ease concerns that the trade war was set to devolve further.

The S&P 500 climbed about 1.3%. Shares of technology companies, among the hardest hit as trade tensions rose in recent days, led the market higher.

“What we are seeing today is a bit of bounce back from Monday,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. “But the underlying story is the same, which is trade tensions between the United States and China are heading down a path of escalation with no relief any time soon.”

“For the most part, the trade negotiations recently had been moving in a fairly predictable fashion,” he said. “But the Chinese really upped the ante over the weekend and caught the market off guard.”

Investors are hoping that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates to cushion the U.S. economy from the trade war’s impact. On Tuesday, James Bullard, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, acknowledged that the trade dispute might pose risks to the economy, but he said that the central bank could not “reasonably react to the day-to-day give-and-take of trade negotiations,” according to prepared remarks released before a speech in Washington.

Bullard also noted that the Fed was already considering the uncertainty caused by the trade war in its deliberations.

The steadying of markets began during trading in Asia. China’s central bank indicated that it was not ready to weaponize the Chinese currency just yet, leading Asian markets to recover some of their losses.

The People’s Bank of China set its daily fixing for the yuan — an anchor around which Beijing allows investors to drive the currency weaker or stronger within a set range — at a stronger level than many analysts expected. The central bank also said it would sell yuan-denominated bills in Hong Kong, a move that generally puts downward pressure on the currency. The yuan, which weakened more than 1% Monday, strengthened modestly during the Asian trading day.

The Chinese central bank continued to defend its handling of the currency. On Tuesday, it cited the pressure the yuan has faced to depreciate by investors, who have been motivated by China’s slowing economic growth and rising pressure from the trade war with the United States.

The exchange rate “is determined by market supply and demand, and there is no problem of ‘currency manipulation,’ ” the bank said in a statement.

Trump on Monday declared China to be a currency manipulator, a largely symbolic move that nevertheless drew objections from Beijing. The Chinese central bank Tuesday called the move “wayward unilateralism and protectionist behavior that seriously undermines international rules and will have a major impact on global economic finance.”

The Chinese state news media continued to strike a strident tone Tuesday.

“China hopes to reach a trade agreement with the U.S.,” said an editorial Tuesday in The Global Times, a tabloid controlled by the ruling Communist Party, but it added that “every time Washington raises tariffs as a weapon, China will rise up and take countermeasures.”

Despite Tuesday’s deep breath by investors, the prospect of further devaluations by China could continue to unnerve markets. Should China allow the yuan to depreciate in the weeks and months ahead, other countries could face pressure to devalue their own currencies, which would further endanger global growth prospects. It could also make it much harder for Washington and Beijing to strike a trade deal.

“Unless negotiations between the U.S. and China resume rapidly, this latest development is likely to create negative spillover effects in both China, the U.S. and globally, and particularly in Asia,” said Martin Petch, vice president of the Sovereign Risk Group at Moody’s Investors Service, the ratings firm, in a note to clients.

Larry Kudlow, the White House economic adviser, said Tuesday that China and the United States are set to meet again in September and that Trump remains flexible on tariffs.

Stocks in China outpaced losses in most Asian markets. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.6%. Both the Nikkei 225 index in Japan and the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong ended down 0.7%. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 1.5%, while in Taiwan the Taiex index fell 0.3%.

In Britain, the FTSE 100 index ended down about 0.7%, while Germany’s DAX was 0.8% lower. France’s CAC 40 index rose slightly.