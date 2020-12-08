NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Raytheon Technologies Corp., up $1.44 to $74.48.

The weapons manufacturer’s board of directors approved a $5 billion stock buyback program.

Smartsheet Inc., up $6.85 to $69.32.

The cloud-based work-management platform beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Cantel Medical Corp., up $13.50 to $75.10.

The medical equipment maker handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

U.S. Steel Corp., up $2.28 to $19.47.

The steel maker completed its takeover of Arkansas-based Big River Steel by paying $774 million for its outstanding shares.

ON Semiconductor Corp., up 82 cents to $31.39.

The chipmaker named Hassane El-Khoury its new president and CEO to replace retiring Keith Jackson.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $3.89 to $45.32.

The homebuilder gave investors a weak forecast for deliveries during its current fiscal quarter.

Coupa Software Inc., down $9.20 to $314.74.

The software company gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Stitch Fix Inc., up $14.06 to $49.89.

The online clothing subscription service reported a surprising quarterly profit as it added more clients.