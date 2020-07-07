Job openings in Washington state increased last week at a robust clip, up almost 3.9 percentage points from the week before. That contrasts with Seattle-area openings, which rose less than half as much and have been recovering more slowly.

The nationwide level of job listings rose weakly — after many weeks in which it had grown more strongly than the state or local figures. Still, the U.S. volume of job openings is closer to its pre-pandemic level of Feb. 1 than either Washington’s or the Seattle area’s.