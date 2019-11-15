Broadmark Realty Capital, a real estate finance company that completed a merger this week with a publicly traded “special purpose acquisition company” formed for such a transaction, began trading Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BRMK.

Seattle-based Broadmark says it provides “short-term financing for the acquisition, renovation and development of residential and commercial properties.”

Jeffrey Pyatt of Broadmark is the new company’s CEO, and Joseph Schocken, founder and president of the related Broadmark Capital, will serve as chairman.