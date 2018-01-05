BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the third quarter of 2017 increased slightly over the same time period the previous year.
The state Tax Department says it was the second consecutive quarter of growth. Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger (RAW’-shun-bur-gur) says that’s significant given that the state was in the midst of severe drought.
Taxable sales and purchases for July, August and September totaled $4.7 billion, a 2.3 percent increase over the three-month span in 2016.
Five of the 15 major industry sectors reported gains over the year. The mining and oil extraction sector increased by nearly $248 million, or about 81 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state AG sues Motel 6 over giving ICE info on 9,000 guests
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- 'An attack on Seattle': Washington state officials say they won't back down on legal pot as Sessions rescinds Obama-era policy
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
- Top 17 new Seattle-area cheap eats for 2018 — plus 9 more to try | Cheap Eats VIEW
Rauschenberger says if energy prices continue to rise, the impact could be felt in other areas, as well.