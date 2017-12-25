CORONA, N.M. (AP) — The State Land Office has issued a lease to a subsidiary of a California-based energy company to build a wind farm on trust land in New Mexico.
Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn announced the 50-year lease late last week, saying Cowboy Mesa LLC has plans to construct and operate a plant capable of producing 20 megawatts, or enough to power several thousand homes.
The project will cover more than 1,600 acres (648 hectares) of state trust land near Corona in Torrance County.
As part of the lease, Cowboy Mesa will pay $3,295 per year in rent until commercial operations commence. Once operations begin, the base rent will increase to $107,222 per year.
The Land Office says Cowboy Mesa’s parent company, San Francisco-based Pattern Energy, has a portfolio that includes 20 renewable energy facilities.