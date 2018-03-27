BARNSTABLE, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts has temporarily suspended permitting requirements to make it easier and faster to repair the damage on Cape Cod caused by the early March nor’easter.

The emergency declaration applies to towns and private property owners.

The Cape Cod Times reports that the March 5 declaration suspends certain permitting requirements for removal of debris; repair of buildings, foundations or other structures; repairs to septic systems and other fix-ups.

The declaration specified that all work has to be completed by April 2, although state officials are looking into extending that deadline considering two more nor’easters battered the state after the March 2 storm.

The temporary exemptions from state environmental protection permitting are intended for projects that protect public health and safety.

