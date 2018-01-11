Share story

By
The Associated Press

HAUBSTADT, Ind. (AP) — A state grant is helping pay for a lighting upgrade at a racetrack in southwestern Indiana.

The $52,000 grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corp.’s motorsport improvement fund is paying for the LED lighting recently installed at the Tri-State Speedway.

The Princeton Daily Clarion reports that Gibson County officials must first pay the bill for the upgrade at the dirt oval racetrack that hosts open-wheel races in Haubstadt, a town about 15 miles north of Evansville. The county will then be reimbursed for that expense within two months.

The speedway’s owners paid the nearly $5,900 balance of the lighting upgrade’s cost and provided all the labor to update the track’s lighting.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

County council member Derek McGraw says the racetrack “definitely brings people to Gibson County.

___

Information from: Princeton Daily Clarion, http://www.tristate-media.com/pdclarion

The Associated Press