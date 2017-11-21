ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey redevelopment agency has given preliminary approval to a $5.6 million payment to billionaire investor Carl Icahn to help pay for the demolition of part of Atlantic City’s former Trump Plaza casino.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved a request by Icahn to use funds from state-mandated casino investment alternative taxes toward the $13.2 million demolition cost.
A lawyer for Icahn says one of two hotel towers and a bridge would be razed.
Authority officials say the demolition will make way for new development at the heart of the resort city, although no specific proposals have been put forth.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle
The agency still has to hold a hearing to examine benefits of the request and decide on whether to ultimately grant it.