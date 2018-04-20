BOSTON (AP) — State officials say the Massachusetts economy picked up an estimated 4,700 jobs in March while the unemployment rate held steady at 3.5 percent.

Massachusetts remained more than a half percentage point below the national jobless rate which stood at 4.1 percent in March.

Secretary of Labor and Workforce Development Rosalin Acosta says the unemployment rate has remained largely unchanged over the past six months, while the overall labor force expanded and employers added more than 20,000 jobs during that period.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the state has added nearly 42,000 jobs over the past 12 months.