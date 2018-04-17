PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The state has extended an agreement with the company that designed the problem-plagued computer system for Rhode Island benefits programs.

The contract was extended one week after the company apologized for botching the job.

Deloitte Consulting will continue working on the program, known as the Unified Health Infrastructure Program, or UHIP (YOO’-hip), through March 2019. The contract would have expired in October.

The system was designed to handle applications for benefits including food stamps and Medicaid. It has been plagued with problems since its 2016 launch.

Company representatives apologized to lawmakers last week.

State officials say Deloitte has committed to fixing UHIP at its own expense. The company gave the state $87 million in credit.

Rhode Island is still searching for a company to operate the system after March.