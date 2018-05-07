MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts officials have extended a ban on lobster fishing along Cape Cod Bay because critically endangered right whales are feeding in the area.
The Patriot Ledger reports that the state Division of Marine Fisheries announced lobstermen won’t be able to set their traps until May 16, two weeks later than usual.
The state says surveys have found up to 100 right whales are still in western Cape Cod Bay.
Lobstermen have faced a three-month ban on setting their traps since 2015 as part of an effort to lower the amount of whales that get caught in fishing gear during their migration.
President of the South Shore Lobster Fishermen’s Association John Haviland says the extension is frustrating because it puts fishermen out of work.