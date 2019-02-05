NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say Swedish appliance maker Electrolux isn’t legally required to repay $100 million in state incentives for its soon-to-be-shuttered Memphis factory.
The state’s 2010 agreement with Electrolux didn’t include clawback provisions to recoup money if job thresholds aren’t met.
Economic development department spokesman Scott Harrison says Electrolux committed to create 1,240 jobs in Memphis and last reported 1,100-plus employees in 2017. It currently employs about 530.
Electrolux plans to stop Memphis’ production within two years, while investing $250 million to consolidate U.S. cooking manufacturing into its Springfield, Tennessee, facility.
Most Read Business Stories
- Super Bowl ad winners: Bud Light, Amazon WATCH
- Big decline in Vancouver, B.C., home prices could be just tip of iceberg
- New plan to build middle-class housing is a good start. We also need to rebuild the middle class. | Tyrone Beason
- Boeing, FAA face scrutiny after deadly Lion Air crash
- If you do Medicare sign-up wrong, it will cost you
Harrison says Electrolux’s Memphis project received a $97 million grant and $2.6 million of a $3.1 million training grant.
Harrison says some money aided construction and infrastructure, which could help attract a new tenant.
Electrolux didn’t return requests for comment.