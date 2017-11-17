PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Authorities have confirmed bovine tuberculosis in another South Dakota beef herd.

State Veterinarian Dustin Oedekoven (OH’-dih-koh-ven) said Friday that inspectors found an infected cow during routine inspections at a Texas slaughterhouse last month. Records linked that cow to a beef herd in Tripp County of southwestern South Dakota. Tests found additional infected animals in the herd.

The discovery followed the detection of bovine TB in Harding County of northwestern South Dakota in February, the first appearance of the disease in South Dakota in six years.

Oedekoven says bovine TB is not a food safety threat, thanks to milk pasteurization and meat inspection programs. But he says his office is working closely with area herd owners and veterinarians, and with agriculture and wildlife officials, to determine the extent of the disease.