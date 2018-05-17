ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state comptroller says the state’s public pension fund is nearing $207 billion thanks to strong results from financial markets over the past year.
Democrat Thomas DiNapoli (dee-NAP’-oh-lee) announced Thursday that the New York State Common Retirement Fund had an estimated value of $206.9 billion as of March 31, the end of the last fiscal year. He says the nation’s third-largest public pension fund earned an estimated 11.3 percent return on investments.
The fund’s value at the end of the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2017, was $192.4 billion.
DiNapoli says there are more than 1 million active state and local government employees, retirees and their beneficiaries in the state retirement system.
New York’s comptroller is the sole trustee in charge of managing the state pension fund.