LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Start-up companies in the Louisville area can now apply for funding through the 2018 Vogt Awards.

A statement from the Community Foundation of Louisville says applications for the awards will be accepted through June 1. The Vogt Awards program provides $25,000 and 10 weeks of support services including mentorship for up to six early-stage entrepreneurs.

The Vogt Invention & Innovation Fund was founded by Henry Vogt Heuser and is an endowment at the Community Foundation of Louisville. The program helps support entrepreneurial efforts by funding product development and commercialization.

The initiative is open to entrepreneurs in Louisville and surrounding counties in Kentucky and Indiana. Winners will be announced in August.