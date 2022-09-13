Machines that take a cold brew process from 20 hours to four, delivery-only stores. Starbucks’ sprawling, tightly held “Reinvention” plan includes a hefty investment in new leadership, stores, machine and technology.

The bill? $450 million.

Since Howard Schultz returned for a third stint as CEO in April, Starbucks has announced several new initiatives — from new security measures in stores to closures to a rewards program dubbed Starbucks Odyssey — as part of its Reinvention plan.

The company had not revealed in detail what the Reinvention initiatives would be or how much it would cost.

That changed Tuesday, as Starbucks unveiled for the first time the changes the company will make and how much it wants to grow during a conference for investors at its Seattle headquarters.

Starbucks wants to take its store growth rate in the U.S. from 450 stores to 2,000 stores a year partially by adding new delivery-only stores.

Stores with drive thru accounted for 86% of all store openings in 2022. Pickup-only stores were 7% of store openings, while cafes made up 3% of all store openings. With the Reinvention plan rolling out next month and extending for the next two years, Starbucks plans to open 44% drive-thru stores, 35% drive thru-only stores, 14% pickup and 5% delivery. Cafe store openings will be 2% of all openings from fiscal year starting 2023 to 2025, according to company plans.

Advertising

Katie Young, senior vice president of global growth and development, said that existing stores may be closed if they’re not meeting demand. Starbucks in July announced new safety measures for stores, including a redesign to improve safety.

Starbucks’ Reinvention plan will also include more automation with new coffee machines, such as a cold brew machine. It can take a 20-hour process, which makes measuring inventory difficult, to a four-hour process, according to the company. A frappucino that takes 86 seconds to make will take 35 seconds using new dispensing systems.

More automation will not result in a reduction of workforce and employees will have more time to connect with customers, outgoing Chief Operating Officer John Culver said in an interview with The Seattle Times.

Culver is leaving the company at the end of the year and the role of COO is being eliminated. He said the decision to eliminate the COO role comes out of a need for Starbucks to be more nimble and for the new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, to have a better grasp on the operations of the company.

Narasimhan’s appointment was announced earlier this month. He is joining Starbucks from Reckitt, a consumer goods company that makes Lysol. Schultz will remain on the board after the transition next year.

This isn’t the first time Starbucks has shaken up its leadership structure. In 2008, amid falling sales, Schultz took over as CEO claiming Starbucks had lost its core and was in a crisis.

Advertising

“A disease entered the company in 2008, and that was hubris,” Schultz said during an Investor Day presentation.

Culver said Starbucks is not in a crisis at the moment, but that customers and employees want more from the company.

“We’re accelerating growth,” Culver said. “This is an opportunity in a moment in time where we can reinvent the company.”

Starbucks workers have spearheaded an increase in union activity in Washington, according to data from the National Labor Relations Board, and the company announced the closure of six Puget Sound-area stores due to safety concerns in July.

Protesters are expected to show up at Starbucks in the morning to rally against firing union supporters, denying them raises and committing anti-union practices to curb unionizing.

Check back later for updates.