Starbucks introduced four fresh cup designs on Thursday ahead of the holiday season. Each of the new cups are predominantly green and red, and two of them feature this season’s slogan, “Carry the Merry.”

The new designs are called Ribbon, Dot, Sparkle and Brand Wrap, according to Seattle-based Starbucks, which said customers will receive the holiday-inspired cups with their drink orders beginning Friday.

“Our thought behind the cups this year was about people carrying them out in the world as messengers of joy,” said the company’s creative director, Jeff Wilkson.

“In a way that message deepened as we got further and further into this year,” he continued. “We want to be that beacon for people, a brief moment that they can look forward to.”

The annual holiday cups became the subject of criticism in 2015 from some people who took issue with Starbucks opting not use to imagery largely associated with Christmas.

Other cups that have brewed controversy include The Race Together design in 2015 and the quotes in the The Way I See It design in 2005.

This year’s cup designs weren’t the only winter-themed announcement made by Starbucks on Thursday. The chain also introduced its 2020 holiday menu items on Thursday, with an eggnog latte, a peppermint mocha and a toasted white chocolate mocha among the highlights.

A cranberry bliss bar, a cranberry orange scone, and snowman cookies and cake pops are a few of the food items set to hit menus this Friday, too.

