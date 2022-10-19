Nestlé has agreed to acquire Starbucks’ Seattle’s Best Coffee, Starbucks announced Tuesday.

Switzerland-based Nestlé is the world’s largest packaged-food maker, which owns brands such as Cheerios. The companies did not disclose the terms and price of the transaction, which will be subject to regulatory and board approval. Starbucks said it expects the transaction to close by the end of the year.

Seattle’s Best began in the 1970s on Pier 70 in Seattle. Starbucks bought Seattle’s Best for $72 million in a cash-for-stock transaction in 2003. At the time, Starbucks then CEO Howard Schultz said the brand would provide the coffee giant “an opportunity to launch the next phase of our specialty coffee growth.”

Nestlé will help grow Seattle’s Best as Starbucks changes its strategy, group president of Starbucks International and Channel Development Michael Conway said in a statement.

“We focus on our strategy to elevate the premium coffee experience for consumers through the Starbucks brand,” Conway said.

Starbucks’ new strategy, part of the company’s “Reinvention” plan, includes more drive-thru only and pick-up only stores, 2,000 in total, as well as machines that boost efficiency for baristas. The plan costs $450 million and will be rolled out next year until 2025.

Advertising

In 2018, Nestlé agreed to buy the rights to sell Starbucks’ coffee and tea in grocery and retail stores for more than $7 billion.

For Nestlé, which owns the Blue Bottle, Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto brands, coffee has been a strong arm of its portfolio. It was Nestlé’s biggest driver of organic growth last year, a 9.7% rise in coffee sales, as people working from home boosted demand.

The acquisition of Seattle’s Best adds to Nestlé’s coffee portfolio. “We will continue to build our leadership in coffee by offering consumers more choice for their everyday coffee,” David Rennie, Head of Nestlé Coffee Brands, said in a statement.