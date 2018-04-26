Analysts expect the coffee giant to post fiscal second quarter earnings of 53 cents a share on $5.93 billion in sales.

Starbucks will announce earnings for the second quarter of its 2018 fiscal year on Thursday after stock markets close.

Wall Street analysts following the company expect, on average, earnings of about 53 cents per share on $5.93 billion in sales. That would represent a profit increase of 17.8 percent from the year-earlier quarter, and 12 percent sales growth.

The Seattle-based coffee company has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks after a Philadelphia store manager called police to remove two black men who had not made a purchase while waiting to meet an associate. The men were arrested for trespassing and released without charge. Starbucks apologized and pledged to close more than 8,000 company-owned U.S. stores for the afternoon of May 29 to provide more than 175,000 employees with racial-bias training.

The company has not provided an estimate of the cost of the training including any anticipated lost sales.

In January, the company outlined financial targets for the year, including:

Net revenue growth of 9 to 11 percent

Per-share earnings in the range of $3.32 to $3.36

The opening of 2,300 net new stores

Check back for full coverage of the company’s earnings results this afternoon.