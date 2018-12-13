After a test run in Miami this fall, Starbucks is significantly expanding delivery service from stores across the U.S. It's already an important part of its business in China.

Starbucks plans a major expansion of its U.S. coffee-delivery service in partnership with Uber.

The company intends to offer delivery from nearly a quarter of its U.S. company-operated stores by the end of Starbucks’ fiscal second quarter, said chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer at an investor presentation in New York on Thursday.

In September, Starbucks began a pilot delivery program with Uber Eats in Miami, where it has 116 stores. In China, Starbucks has struck a partnership with commerce giant Alibaba for delivery. CEO Kevin Johnson said Starbucks is applying what it has learned about delivery in China to begin the service in the U.S.

Starbucks has some 8,500 U.S. company-operated stores. The target Brewer laid out suggests delivery would be available from about 2,000 stores by late March or early April.

Brewer said technology for ordering delivery service is being integrated into the company’s systems to minimize extra steps for baristas to fulfill orders.

Starbucks now sees four main sales channels: walk-ins to its cafes, mobile order and payment (in which customers come inside to pick up their purchase), drive-through and delivery.

In its last fiscal year, 51 percent of sales were made through cafe walk-ins, down 10 percentage points from fiscal year 2016. Meanwhile, drive-through has grown from 34 percent of net sales to 37 percent. Mobile order and payment has grown from 5 percent of sales to 12 percent.

Related

Starbucks opens next Reserve Roastery in New York

Starbucks laying off 350 people, mostly at Seattle headquarters

Starbucks plans new stores, deliveries and mobile payment in Japan

Starbucks opens first U.S. sign language store — with murals, tech pads and fingerspelling

Starbucks reveals opulent store in Milan, the culmination of Howard Schultz’s Italian dream

Read more about Starbucks here »