After a test run in Miami this fall, Starbucks is significantly expanding delivery service from stores across the U.S. It's already an important part of its business in China.
Starbucks plans a major expansion of its U.S. coffee-delivery service in partnership with Uber.
The company intends to offer delivery from nearly a quarter of its U.S. company-operated stores by the end of Starbucks’ fiscal second quarter, said chief operating officer Rosalind Brewer at an investor presentation in New York on Thursday.
In September, Starbucks began a pilot delivery program with Uber Eats in Miami, where it has 116 stores. In China, Starbucks has struck a partnership with commerce giant Alibaba for delivery. CEO Kevin Johnson said Starbucks is applying what it has learned about delivery in China to begin the service in the U.S.
Starbucks has some 8,500 U.S. company-operated stores. The target Brewer laid out suggests delivery would be available from about 2,000 stores by late March or early April.
Most Read Business Stories
- Want to start a family, or employ people who do? Here's a guide to Washington state's new paid-leave law
- Sting uses fake Amazon boxes, GPS to catch would-be thieves
- Paul Allen’s estate gives $125 million to set up immunology institute
- Apple to build new Austin hub, expand in other tech hotbeds VIEW
- Reality sets in for the long bull market, and Wall Street is right to be afraid | Jon Talton
Brewer said technology for ordering delivery service is being integrated into the company’s systems to minimize extra steps for baristas to fulfill orders.
Starbucks now sees four main sales channels: walk-ins to its cafes, mobile order and payment (in which customers come inside to pick up their purchase), drive-through and delivery.
In its last fiscal year, 51 percent of sales were made through cafe walk-ins, down 10 percentage points from fiscal year 2016. Meanwhile, drive-through has grown from 34 percent of net sales to 37 percent. Mobile order and payment has grown from 5 percent of sales to 12 percent.
Related
Starbucks opens next Reserve Roastery in New York
Starbucks laying off 350 people, mostly at Seattle headquarters
Starbucks plans new stores, deliveries and mobile payment in Japan
Starbucks opens first U.S. sign language store — with murals, tech pads and fingerspelling
Starbucks reveals opulent store in Milan, the culmination of Howard Schultz’s Italian dream
Read more about Starbucks here »
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.