In a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Starbucks will temporarily close some of its U.S. and Canadian locations and shift the rest of its North American stores to a “to-go only” model, the Seattle-based coffee giant announced Sunday afternoon.

The shutdown, which will last at least two weeks, affects company-operated stores in high-risk areas such as Seattle and New York, with a high number of cases of COVID-19, the highly contagious illness caused by the coronavirus, the company said. In these areas, stores will either shutdown or move to reduced hours. The company will also close locations in “high-social gathering” areas, such as inside malls and universities.

At all other company-owned locations in North America, customers will no longer be allowed to use cafe and patio seating, but will be able buy Starbucks products and will still have access to mobile ordering, drive-thru and delivery.

“Over the last 24 hours, as more communities, including the federal government, have called for increased social distancing to help contain the virus, we have made the decision to move to our next level of protocols,” said Rossann Williams, executive vice president, in a letter to employees. “Starting today, we will move to a “to go” model across the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks to help prevent prolonged social gathering in our cafés.”

The decision is the among the most extensive of any retailer in North America. But it parallels actions Starbucks took in January in China, where the outbreak began in December and where Starbucks shut down most of its stores. “These are the actions we know are effective based on our experience in China,” Williams said

